(CNN) There are those who don't detest LeBron James. And then there's Kalen Gilleese.

The Salt Lake City man took his disdain for King James to the next level -- by tattooing LeBron's crying face on his leg.

Gilleese has always been a big fan of Michael Jordan and the Bulls, and says he decided to get the ink after constantly hearing James being compared to Jordan.

"He's always flopping, crying, looking for fouls. I've never had a lot of respect for him," Gilleese told CNN.

Enter Preston Schooley, Gilleese's friend and roommate who happens to be a fantastic tattoo artist.

Read More