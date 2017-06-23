Bill Cosby juror speaks: 'We had no real new evidence'

Story highlights A juror spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity

He said the jury was deadlocked "up the middle"

(CNN) The jury in Bill Cosby's assault trial agreed on many points in the case and accepted his accuser's testimony as true, but they remained at a hopeless deadlock because some were confused by how the charges were worded, a juror told CNN.

Parts of testimony from key witness Andrea Constand against Cosby were "unbelievable," the juror said, but her contradicting memory of dates in the case didn't have a big impact on the jury split.

"It didn't matter if it was January or March, or what the dates were, the fact that it happened, we accepted that. We accepted all that," said the juror, who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity. "But we could not accept the way the charges were written."

Still, the juror had questions about her version of events.

"It's questionable that she asked for help from Mr. Cosby and she shows up wearing a bare midriff and she has incense with her and bath salts with her, and no matter who gave her the bath salts, that's questionable," he said.

Read More