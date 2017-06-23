South Korean official: Too late to host 2018 Olympics with North Korea

Story highlights North Korean participation would require approval of International Olympic Committee

Despite technically still being at war, the two Koreas have history of competing in sport

Seoul (CNN) A South Korean governor says he wants participation with North Korea in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, but there's simply not enough time to consider co-hosting the event.

Choi Moon-soon, governor of Gangwon province, which will host the Pyeongchang Winter Games, told CNN that while hosting events in North Korea would be impossible, he will be meeting with a North Korean official next week.

"We don't have enough time to organize between the two Korean teams, but I am scheduled to meet North Korean (International Olympic Committee) member Chang Ung next week -- I will propose positive participation in the Pyeongchang Olympic Games."

Speaking to reporters Friday, Chang said he was "aware that much has been discussed in the media" about a potential co-hosting agreement, and said he would pass on what he was told to Pyongyang.

North Korea's Olympic team enters the stadium for the 2010 Winter Games. The country has not qualified for the 2018 Olympics.

Choi said his proposal -- which includes cooperation on public performances and ice hockey -- would only work if the IOC agreed to allow North Korea a "wild card" entry into the games, for which it has not qualified.