He was scheduled to fly back across the Atlantic to join his French team for a decisive Game 5 just hours later

(CNN) It's probably safe to assume that no other player selected in this year's NBA Draft has had a busier schedule than Frank Ntilikina.

The 18-year-old point guard from France -- who was picked No. 8 overall by the New York Knicks on Thursday at the Barclays Center in New York -- has had a whirlwind of an itinerary spanning the Atlantic the last few days, and he's not done just yet. Not with a championship on the line.

Just hours after being drafted on Thursday night, Ntilikina will be back in France on Friday, having taken a 2 a.m. ET flight from New York to join his French professional team, Strasbourg, barely in time for a decisive Game 5 of the Pro A Finals against Chalon.

"Crazy, crazy exciting," Ntilikina said while he was in New York on Thursday.

"Like I think that's what we play for, basketball, to have a lot of emotion, and definitely this week is one of the craziest weeks I've been through in my whole life, trying to get the championship tomorrow, so definitely great."

