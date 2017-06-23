Story highlights The comments came after Depp brought up the topic of presidential assassination at a festival

The Secret Service is aware of Depp's remarks, an agency official said

Washington (CNN) The White House responded Friday to actor Johnny Depp's comments alluding to assassinating President Donald Trump, calling his words 'sad.'

"President Trump has condemned violence in all forms, and it's sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead," deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN. "I hope that some of Mr. Depp's colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official."

At the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom on Thursday, Depp asked an onlooking crowd: "When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?"

The question came after Depp brought up the topic of Trump.

"Can we bring Trump here?" he asked.

