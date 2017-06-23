Trump: Obama 'did nothing' about Russia election meddling

Story highlights "It is the hardest thing about my entire time in government to defend," the former Obama administration official said

"Now we actually know: Yes, Putin directed it," Merkley said

(CNN) President Donald Trump questioned former President Barack Obama's response to Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election in an interview airing Sunday morning, saying Obama didn't do enough to address the situation.

"Well I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election, and he did nothing about it," Trump said in an excerpt of his interview on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" released Friday. "But nobody wants to talk about that."

"The CIA gave him information on Russia a long time before they even -- before the election," Trump said. "And I hardly see it. It's an amazing thing. To me, in other words, the question is, if he had the information, why didn't he do something about it? He should have done something about it. But you don't read that. It's quite sad."

The President also tweeted his concerns Friday night and Saturday.

Just out: The Obama Administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling by Russia. Did nothing about it. WHY? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

Since the Obama Administration was told way before the 2016 Election that the Russians were meddling, why no action? Focus on them, not T! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

Obama Administration official said they "choked" when it came to acting on Russian meddling of election. They didn't want to hurt Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

The Washington Post reported earlier Friday on the Obama administration's efforts to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for trying to sway the presidential election in Trump's favor, quoting a former Obama official saying the administration "sort of choked."

