Story highlights The House passed the measure 368-55

The VA scandal during the Obama administration engulfed the department

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will make good on a campaign promise Friday when he signs a bill that gives leadership at the Department of Veterans Affairs more power to fire failed employees and protect those who uncover wrongdoing at the agency.

The bill, which won bipartisan support in both the Senate and House, comes after years of stories about chaos inside the VA, including CNN investigations in 2013 and 2014 that found dozens of veterans died or were seriously injured because of long wait times at hospitals across the country.

The bill passed the House by a 368-55 vote earlier this month. It passed the Senate by a unanimous voice vote.

Trump promised throughout his 2016 presidential campaign to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs, and tapped David Shulkin, a former VA official under President Barack Obama, to head the reform effort.

Trump called the department the "most corrupt" and "most incompetently run agency in the United States" during the campaign when he released a 10-point reform plan for the department.

Read More