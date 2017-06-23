Breaking News

Trump family hires familiar face as chief usher

By Kate Bennett, CNN's COVER/LINE

Updated 2:29 PM ET, Fri June 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • The previous chief usher, Angella Reid, abruptly departed in early May
  • The position is very important in the executive residence

Washington (CNN)First lady Melania Trump announced Friday the hiring of Timothy Harleth for the role of chief usher, a key position in the executive residence. The search for the new chief usher didn't stray far from the White House; Harleth was until recently the director of rooms at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

"I am pleased that Timothy will be joining our team," the first lady said in a statement. "I selected him because of his impressive work history and management skills. My husband and I know he will be successful in this vital role within the White House."
While hiring from a Trump property for a key role at the White House is likely to raise eyebrows in terms of questionable favorability and fairness, that Harleth comes from a background in the hospitality industry isn't unusual. Prior to his time at Trump's DC hotel, he worked in management at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington and at the Mandarin Oriental in New York.
    First female usher in WH history no longer in post
    First female usher in WH history no longer in post
    The most recent chief usher, Angella Reid, who abruptly departed the White House in early May, spent more than two decades with Ritz-Carlton. Before she was hired by the Obamas, she was general manager of the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City.
    "I look forward to applying my experience with hospitality, leadership and political protocol in order to ensure the first family's needs are met, while also protecting and preserving the rich history of the White House," said Harleth in the White House statement announcing his hire. "I am excited to work alongside the accomplished and professional staff who are already in place."
    Read More
    Harleth will oversee approximately 90 staff members at the White House.
    "Jackie Kennedy called (her chief usher) J.B. West the most powerful man in Washington next to her husband," says Kate Andersen Brower, a CNN contributor and author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies."
    "She loved West so much that when he dies in 1983, she asked Nancy Reagan to make an exception and have him buried at Arlington National Cemetery, even though he never served in the military," Brower added.
    Reagan obliged, which is a testament to just how important Harleth's role could, and possibly should, be inside the Trump administration. (Reagan was so close to her chief usher, Rex Scouten, she named her Cavalier King Charles spaniel after him.)
    US President Donald Trump arrives at the White House with his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, on Sunday, June 11. Melania and Barron &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/09/politics/melania-trump-white-house-move/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were moving in.&lt;/a&gt; They had spent the last few months in New York so Barron could finish out his school year.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    US President Donald Trump arrives at the White House with his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, on Sunday, June 11. Melania and Barron were moving in. They had spent the last few months in New York so Barron could finish out his school year.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 25
    Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican as she and her husband met Pope Francis on Wednesday, May 24. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/24/politics/melania-trump-pope-francis-headscarf-fashion/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;With Vatican protocol in mind,&lt;/a&gt; she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican as she and her husband met Pope Francis on Wednesday, May 24. With Vatican protocol in mind, she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 25
    The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 25
    Trump visits the Western Wall, Judaism&#39;s holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 25
    A video clip &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/politics/melania-trump-hand-swat-israel/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;went viral&lt;/a&gt; May 22 after the first lady appeared to swat her husband&#39;s hand away after landing in Israel. It&#39;s unclear what caused the swat, if anything. The Trumps held hands minutes later on the tarmac. They also held hands multiple times during their tour of the Middle East.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    A video clip went viral May 22 after the first lady appeared to swat her husband's hand away after landing in Israel. It's unclear what caused the swat, if anything. The Trumps held hands minutes later on the tarmac. They also held hands multiple times during their tour of the Middle East.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 25
    The first lady high-fives a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady high-fives a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 25
    Trump talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef during a ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, May 20. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/20/politics/gallery/trump-first-foreign-trip/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos from the President&#39;s first foreign trip&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef during a ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, May 20. See more photos from the President's first foreign trip
    Hide Caption
    7 of 25
    Melania Trump is joined by her husband as she speaks at a Mother&#39;s Day event at the White House on Friday, May 12.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Melania Trump is joined by her husband as she speaks at a Mother's Day event at the White House on Friday, May 12.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 25
    The first lady takes part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 28, at the Children&#39;s National Health System in Washington. She spoke at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where patients and families can spend time outdoors while receiving treatment at the hospital.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady takes part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 28, at the Children's National Health System in Washington. She spoke at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where patients and families can spend time outdoors while receiving treatment at the hospital.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 25
    Trump listens while her husband speaks to the press in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, April 27.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump listens while her husband speaks to the press in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, April 27.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 25
    The first lady hugs a child at the annual &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/17/politics/white-house-easter-egg-roll/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;White House Easter Egg Roll&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, April 17. They were making cards for members of the US military.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady hugs a child at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 17. They were making cards for members of the US military.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 25
    Trump speaks Wednesday, March 29, at the Secretary of State&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/29/politics/melania-trump-speech-state-award/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;International Women of Courage Awards.&lt;/a&gt; She called for women&#39;s empowerment and celebration of diversity.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump speaks Wednesday, March 29, at the Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards. She called for women's empowerment and celebration of diversity.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 25
    The first lady&#39;s Twitter account posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. &quot;Honoring children #worldbookday,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/837417717133111297&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the tweet said.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady's Twitter account posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 25
    Trump arrives at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/politics/gallery/trump-joint-address-congress/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a joint session of Congress&lt;/a&gt; to hear a speech by her husband on Tuesday, February 28.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband on Tuesday, February 28.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 25
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/18/politics/donald-trump-florida-campaign-rally/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a rally in Melbourne, Florida,&lt;/a&gt; on Saturday, February 18.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 25
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/14/politics/trump-israel-netanyahu-washington-visit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington&lt;/a&gt; to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 25
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 25
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/11/politics/melania-trump-akie-abe-garden-tour-florida/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens&lt;/a&gt; in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump&#39;s first solo public appearance as first lady.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 25
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 25
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 25
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 25
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 25
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 25
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 25
    The first lady leaves the President&#39;s Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 25
    02 Melania Barron Trump Melania Trump Vatican01 Melania Trump Pediatric Hospital Vatican 0524Melania Trump Western Wall 0522Donald and Melania Trump Awkward Moment Israe02 melania trump 052101 melania trump 0520Melania Trump Mothers Day event melania trump ribbon cutting 042804 week in politics 0429Melania Trump 0417 RESTRICTEDmelania trump 032901 melania trump book day 030201 Melania Trump 022802 Melania Trump 021804 Melania Trump 021503 Melania Trump 021507 Melania Trump06 Melania Trump05 Melania Trump04 Melania Trump03 Melania Trump02 Melania Trumpcnnee trump melania donald baile inaugural washington toma posesion01 Melania Trump
    Harleth's insider familiarity could be a double-edged sword for the Trumps. On one hand, critics might find the hiring of a Trump property employee distasteful, but supporters may understand the role can only be filled by someone the family is comfortable with.
    "If they pick someone who has managed a Trump property and someone who knows their likes and dislikes that would be wise," said Brower.
    However, it's not just the Trumps that Harleth must jive with, he's also got to manage an entire household staff, well into the hundreds, that includes everyone from the chefs to the florists, carpenters, even the calligrapher. Additionally, it's up to the chief usher to set and maintain the household budget, typically working closely with the first lady to do so.
    "The chief usher is a very important need for the White House," said Bob Scanlan, who served as White House florist from 1998-2010. "They are in many ways the official gatekeeper, and their job is to keep the integrity of the house and to address all issues and welfare pertaining to the first family, as well as within the residence."
    Scanlan, who during his tenure worked under chief ushers Gary J. Walters and Stephen W. Rochon, recalled daily morning meetings with all the department heads and the chief usher to go over the day's events, and what needed to get done.
    American First Lady Grace Coolidge (nee Goodhue, 1879 - 1957) (center, in dark coat) smiles with unidentified others as she sits in a sleigh, while Chief White House Usher Ike Hoover (1871 - 1933) (right), walks beside them outside the White House, Washington DC, 1929.
    American First Lady Grace Coolidge (nee Goodhue, 1879 - 1957) (center, in dark coat) smiles with unidentified others as she sits in a sleigh, while Chief White House Usher Ike Hoover (1871 - 1933) (right), walks beside them outside the White House, Washington DC, 1929.
    "If we had a problem or a question, it would always be asked to the chief usher," he said.
    The timing of Harleth's hire this week comes as little surprise to White House-watchers; it is, after all, just over one week since the first lady and 11-year-old Barron Trump have taken up official residence.
    Melania Trump's parents, Amalija and Viktor Knavs, have also been frequent guests of late.
    Though Harleth will likely work most closely to the first lady, he will also spend lots of time in communication with the social secretary, Rickie Niceta, who was brought on in February.
    "The chief usher makes sure the trains run on time," said Brower. "They work constantly. They have an office on the state floor and they have about a half-dozen ushers working for them who manage the different household staffs. For instance, one usher is in charge of housekeeping, another in charge of food and beverage."
    Harleth will also be responsible for delivering the bad news, like firing a staff member, or telling the kitchen to cut down on spending.
    "If the first lady wants to change anything, like the flowers or the food bill -- first ladies have traditionally been concerned about the cost of food since each first family pays for their private meals and snacks -- they talk to the chief usher, who then talks to the chef," Brower said.
    But the job has its perks, too. Whomever is in the role serves at the pleasure of the President, and oftentimes for many years. Harleth becomes just the 11th chief usher in the history of the position. The longest-serving was Irwin H. "Ike" Hoover, who was chief usher for 24 years, from 1909 to 1923.
    The second longest was Walters, who held the post through four presidents: Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Here's Walters on a trip to Pennsylvania to help select the official White House Christmas tree in 2006.
    "It's a position that's held from one administration through the next, regardless of political party," said Brower. "It's considered the most prestigious role on the residence staff."
    Harleth is scheduled to start July 3.

    This story has been updated to reflect the latest reporting