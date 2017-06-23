Story highlights "We're going to have to see," Trump said about Mueller

Trump accused Mueller of hiring "all Hillary Clinton supporters"

(CNN) President Donald Trump said "we're going to have to see" when asked about the future of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is reportedly investigating whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

"Well, he is very very good friends with (former FBI Director James) Comey, which is very bothersome," the President said in a Fox News clip that aired Thursday. "We're going to have to see."

Trump fired Comey over dissatisfaction with how the FBI head was handling the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein later appointed Mueller, a former FBI director, as special counsel to oversee the investigation, including potential collusion between Trump's campaign associates and Russian officials.

"Look there has been no obstruction. There's been no collusion. There has been leaking by Comey," Trump added. "But there's been no collusion, no obstruction, and virtually everybody agrees to that. So we'll have to see."

Trump accused Mueller of hiring "all Hillary Clinton supporters" to staff the investigation. At least three members of Mueller's legal team have given political donations almost exclusively to Democrats, CNN reported in an analysis of Federal Election Commission records.

