Story highlights This number is essentially unchanged from 39% reported by an NBC/Wall Street Journal survey last month

38% of respondents want to repeal Obamacare, but only 16% approve of the House GOP's bill

(CNN) President Donald Trump's job approval rating stands at 40%, according to an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Friday. The poll also reveals bipartisan dissatisfaction with the House health care bill despite some support for repealing Obamacare.

Trump's job approval rating is essentially unchanged from the 39% approval reported by a NBC/WSJ poll last month. This latest result is in line with other recent polling .

Trump's support falls along party lines, according to the NBC/WSJ poll. While 82% of Republicans approve of the President, 90% of Democrats disapprove.

Republican support, however, does not translate to health care: Only 34% of Republican respondents favor the House health care bill, as do just 16% of all adults.

The country remains split on whether Republicans should continue to try to repeal Obamacare, with 38% of respondents saying they should and 39% saying Republicans should let the law stand.

Read More