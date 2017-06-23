Story highlights
- This number is essentially unchanged from 39% reported by an NBC/Wall Street Journal survey last month
- 38% of respondents want to repeal Obamacare, but only 16% approve of the House GOP's bill
(CNN)President Donald Trump's job approval rating stands at 40%, according to an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Friday. The poll also reveals bipartisan dissatisfaction with the House health care bill despite some support for repealing Obamacare.
Trump's job approval rating is essentially unchanged from the 39% approval reported by a NBC/WSJ poll last month. This latest result is in line with other recent polling.
Trump's support falls along party lines, according to the NBC/WSJ poll. While 82% of Republicans approve of the President, 90% of Democrats disapprove.
Republican support, however, does not translate to health care: Only 34% of Republican respondents favor the House health care bill, as do just 16% of all adults.
The country remains split on whether Republicans should continue to try to repeal Obamacare, with 38% of respondents saying they should and 39% saying Republicans should let the law stand.
Respondents also said they had more faith in Democrats to do a good job on health care, but more faith in Republicans to take care of the economy.
Those surveyed also said they would prefer Congress be under Democratic rather than Republican control after the midterm election in 2018 by an 8-point margin (50 to 42%). This despite Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff's defeat to Republican Karen Handel in the special election for Georgia's 6th Congressional District earlier this week. The 8-point margin, however, might not be enough to score big midterm wins.
The poll was conducted by telephone from June 17 to 20 among a random sample of 900 adults nationwide and has a +/- 3.27 percentage point margin of error. The pollsters dialed numbers from samples of both land-line and cell phones.