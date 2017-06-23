Story highlights Scalise has made "good progress" and is out of the intensive care unit

Washington, DC (CNN) Republican Rep. Steve Scalise has been released from the intensive care unit after being shot in the hip last week, according to a statement by MedStar Washington Hospital Center Friday.

"Congressman Steve Scalise's continued good progress allowed him to be transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit on Thursday (June 22). He remains in fair condition as he continues an extended period of healing and rehabilitation," the statement said.

Scalise, the Republican House Majority Whip, was critically injured during a shooting by a lone gunman at the GOP baseball team's practice for a charity game June 14. Previous medical reports indicated that Scalise sustained a single gunshot wound to his left hip and suffered "significant damage" to his internal organs.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Members of the Republican and Democratic congressional baseball teams gather for a bipartisan prayer before the start of the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on June 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Another Alexandria shooting victim, Matt Mika, is also now in "good condition" and out of the intensive care unit, according to a spokesperson for George Washington University Hospital. Mika's family also said that the Tyson Foods lobbyist is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing multiple surgeries for his injuries.