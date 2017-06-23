Story highlights The intercept took place on Monday while the US aircraft was "flying in international airspace"

Washington (CNN) US European Command released dramatic photos that show the moment a Russian Su-27 fighter jet flew within five feet of a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea -- an encounter US officials assessed to be "unsafe."

The intercept took place on Monday while the US aircraft was "flying in international airspace," according to Meghan Henderson, a spokesperson for European Command.

The Russian plane was armed and flew "erratically," a US official told CNN, noting that the maneuvers were deemed unsafe due in part to the proximity of the aircraft.

"Due to the high rate of closure speed and poor control of the (Russian) aircraft during the intercept, this interaction was determined to be unsafe," she said.

The new photos, released on Thursday, show the Russian fighter jet flying so close to the wing of the US aircraft that the Russian pilot can be seen clearly in the cockpit.

