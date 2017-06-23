Story highlights Matt Mika is a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and former congressional aide

He's now in good condition and out of the intensive care unit

Washington (CNN) Alexandria shooting victim Matt Mika is now in good condition and out of the intensive care unit after being shot several times last week, according to a spokesperson for George Washington University Hospital.

Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and former congressional aide, was shot when a lone gunman opened fire on the Republican congressional baseball team's practice on June 14 . Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, congressional aide Zach Barth and US Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner were also shot in the early morning ambush, and Capitol Police officer David Bailey and Texas Rep. Roger Williams were injured.

Mika's family on Saturday said he was expected to make a full recovery and was showing "positive results" after undergoing an additional surgery.

"While we know there will be difficult and challenging days ahead for Matt and our family, the physicians and specialists at Matt's side expect a full recovery," they said in a statement.

On Thursday, Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth stopped by the hospital to visit Mika and took a photo with him.

