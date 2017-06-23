(CNN) House intelligence committee members said Friday there was no indication that the memos from fired FBI Director James Comey would be turned over to the panel, despite a deadline imposed by the committee leaders to turn them over by day's end.

Several members told CNN they were skeptical that the panel would be able to obtain the memos, which detail Comey's account of President Donald Trump's interactions with the former FBI director, including his ask to drop the Michael Flynn criminal probe.

Rep. Adam Schiff told Wolf Blitzer on Thursday that the panel's leadership was having productive conversations to obtain the memos, but would not say when that would occur.

And Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat on the committee, told CNN Friday that the panel would weigh next steps -- even subpoenas -- if they could not obtain them.

