First on CNN: House defense bill boosts spending on fighter jets, ships

Story highlights The draft defense authorization bill includes a total of $696 in military funding

The bill would provide $27 billion more than the Trump budget proposes

Washington (CNN) The House's defense authorization bill includes a major $21 billion boost to buy more weapons for the Pentagon, allocating major funding upgrades to F-35 and F/A-18 fighter jets and Navy shipbuilding programs.

But the bill is slightly smaller than House Armed Services Chairman Mac Thornberry would have liked, as his draft version of the National Defense Authorization Act appears to comply with an emerging House budget deal.

The House Budget Committee is currently considering proposing a budget with a $621 billion topline for defense, which is more than the $603 billion President Donald Trump proposed, but less than the $640 billion Thornberry was seeking. The draft defense authorization bill also is set at $621 billion in base budget funding, according to a copy obtained by CNN, along with $75 billion in war funding, for a total of $696 billion.

Thornberry had told reporters Thursday he was planning to move forward with a $705 billion defense authorization bill, made up of a $640 billion base budget and $65 billion in war funding. But the Texas Republican added that it could change if a compromise was reached, and Thornberry agreed to move forward with the budget committee numbers, according to three sources familiar with the legislation.

The defense authorization bill sets Pentagon policy and authorizes spending, while the appropriations committee allocates funding. The House appropriations defense subcommittee is marking up its bill, which is slightly narrower in scope, to $640 billion, with a $549 billion base budget and $91 billion in war funding.

