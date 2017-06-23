Hillary Clinton: GOP is 'death party' if health care bill passes

Story highlights Hillary Clinton tweets "they're the death party" if the pass health care bill

"Forget death panels," she says, referring to a Republican attack line against the ACA

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton has a new name for the Republican Party if Congress manages to pass the Senate health care bill: "death party."

The Democratic presidential nominee's Twitter account shared a study Friday afternoon from a progressive think tank, the Center for American Progress, predicting that the Senate bill could lead to between 18,000 and 27,000 additional deaths in 2026 if those people have no coverage.

"Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this bill, they're the death party," she tweeted.

"Death panels" is a reference to a line of attack that that was used by some Republicans amid debate on the Affordable Care Act in 2009, suggesting that Obamacare would have the government determine whether elderly people or people with special needs "deserve" care.

The discussion surrounded a provision that would have used Medicare funds to pay for doctors to discuss end-of-life options with patients -- but that proposal did not end up becoming part of the ACA.

