Heller won't back Senate GOP health care bill

Story highlights Dean Heller becomes the fifth Republican senator to say he won't back a health care bill

GOP Senate leader can only lose two members of their 52-senator caucus

(CNN) Dean Heller on Friday became the latest Senate Republican to say he opposes the current GOP health care bill.

"It's simply not the answer," the Nevada Republican said at a news conference alongside Gov. Brian Sandoval in Las Vegas. "And I'm announcing today that in this form, I simply will not support it."

Heller, like four other GOP senators who announced their opposition to the Obamacare repeal bill that was unveiled Thursday, left the door open to negotiations. But he said "it's going to be very difficult to get me to a 'yes'" on the bill.

GOP Senate leaders can only lose two members of their 52-senator caucus in support of the bill in order for it to pass. Heller said he spoke with Senate Republican leaders and Vice President Mike Pence on Friday morning.

Read More