(CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders said Thursday he agreed with Democratic congressman Tim Ryan's claim that the Democratic brand is worse than President Donald Trump's in some parts of the country.

"I speak as the longest serving independent in American congressional history, the Democratic brand is pretty bad," Sanders told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360."

"I think the Trump brand is also pretty bad as is the Republican brand. That's why so many people are giving up on politics."

Following the Democrat Jon Ossoff's defeat in a Georgia special House election, some Democratic lawmakers have voiced their concerns about the party's future.

The Vermont senator argued that the recent special elections need to be put in context.

Read More