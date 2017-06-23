Story highlights Jason Kander is a former Missouri Senate candidate

Pete Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

When the Democratic National Committee gathered in February in Atlanta, its members were there to settle the race to chair the party. But speeches there by two up-and-coming Democrats -- Jason Kander, who'd been impressive in a close loss in Missouri's Senate race, and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana -- stole the show. Many within the party left that day talking about those two as its future.

Four months later, Kander and Buttigieg are making moves.

In Iowa last weekend, Kander appeared at a Democratic dinner in Ottumwa. But he also held some private meetings in Des Moines with a few key progressive activists, mostly chatting about his voting rights-focused Let America Vote political action committee. State Sen. Janet Petersen said she and Kander talked for 30 minutes over coffee about "his worry about what's going on with election law across our country and what we need to do to fight to make sure people have the right to vote. You could tell he's clearly passionate about that."

Kander is downplaying (but not quashing) the notion that he's a 2020 prospect. "I'm flattered that people suggest that at all, but I really, truly am focused on making sure that we're still holding elections in this country. If I'm successful at that, then maybe one day I'll be in one," he told me.

Former Missouri Senate candidate Jason Kander and South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg