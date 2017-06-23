South Korea's new presidential pooches, and why they matter

Story highlights In South Korea abandoned animals have 10 days to be adopted or they are killed

Unusually, President Moon has brought rescue pets to the Blue House

Jasper Kim is a Professor at Ewha University in Seoul, Korea, a senior fellow at Melbourne Law School, Chief Executive of the Asia-Pacific Global Research Group, and an attorney. The opinions expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) When South Korea's new president Moon Jae-in took up residency in the Blue House last month, his choice of pets raised some eyebrows.

Unlike his predecessor, he didn't exclusively go for pure-bred white Jindo dogs renowned for their devout loyalty and stoic beauty. Instead he chose a rescue dog and cat (named Tory and Jjing-Jjing) -- a move hailed by animal rights activists.

The mere image and civil act of Korea's new president showing compassion for abandoned and abused rescue animals will be both positive and powerful. South Korea is a modern country, but its progress when it comes to animal welfare lags behind its rapid economic development.

"Tory, by conventional standards, is an ugly dog covered in black hair. I will adopt him as 'first dog' in the belief that both humans and animals have the right to be free from prejudice and discrimination," stated Moon, shortly after being elected.

Many Koreans consider mixed-breed dogs and cats to be "impure," and many still view animals of all kinds, including dogs and cats, to be "unclean" or "dirty."

