America's freedom depends on the press

Story highlights Lewis Beale: An upsurge in hostility to press and secrecy are a direct threat to democracy

He says Trump and others discredit one of few institutions holding powerful to account

Lewis Beale writes about culture and film for the Los Angeles Times, Newsday and other publications. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Withholding things from the press has become something of a reflex with the Trump administration. On Monday, for example, the executive branch barred reporters from broadcasting that day's White House press briefing; on Friday White House spokesman Sean Spicer held an audio-only press briefing. The briefings on or off-camera already having dwindled to a handful this month. And Donald Trump has floated the idea of ditching the live briefing altogether.

But he is not the only one bringing down the curtain on open government and press availability: The Republican-controlled Senate -- in total secrecy -- crafted a health care bill that will affect millions of Americans.

Are we surprised by all this? President Donald Trump's assertions that news outlets (such as this one) are "fake news" and journalists are "in many cases ... not good people," recalls his threat during the presidential campaign to loosen the libel laws so he can go after outlets that print stories he doesn't like.

Where he has led, it seems many have followed in this decidedly un-American, anti-press trend.

Beyond the rampant trashing of the press online, at protests and other events, reporters have been arrested, slapped and body-slammed for asking legitimate questions of politicians. The governor of Texas even joked about shooting reporters. Some joke.