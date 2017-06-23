As my grandmother's world darkens, Medicaid helps preserve her dignity

Story highlights Marisol Bello: Medicaid provides care for the most vulnerable in our society

GOP healthcare bill would hit our seniors especially hard, she writes

Marisol Bello is a first-generation child from an immigrant family. She is the director of content strategy and development for the Center for Community Change.

(CNN) My grandmother took me on my first big adventure. We went to the Canadian side of Niagara Falls and wore those goofy plastic ponchos. Mine was banana yellow.

My grandmother, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, did not then -- and still does not -- speak English. That didn't stop her from taking a Greyhound bus from New York City with her five-year-old granddaughter to see the falls she'd heard so much about. She is barely 4 ½ feet tall, but towered in my mind because of her fearlessness.

These days, Alzheimer's cripples that adventurous spirit, determination and strong will. My grandmother is 90 years old and she can no longer care for herself.

A world-class chef by my lights, she used to whip up fancy cakes for every family gathering. With ease, she made a Dominican snack known as "kipe" that requires a dizzying amount of steps. Today, she cannot even remember how to use a stove. Even if she could, we would not let her near one for fear she would burn herself. Someone needs to be with her at all times to keep her safe and cook her meals because she forgets to eat during the day.

A few days ago, she could not remember her mother's name or when she died. I am steeling myself for the day she looks through me and does not recognize me.

