Begala: 'Dump Pelosi' plays right into GOP's hands

(CNN) Democrats lost a special election for a congressional seat they have not held in decades, so some are calling for the head of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Huh? Dumping Pelosi, who has devoted her professional life to Democratic values, would be like throwing the captain of your ship overboard when the sharks are circling. It only draws more sharks, but leaves you leaderless.

The "Dump Pelosi" movement shines a light on some of the unloveliest instincts of some Democrats: self-loathing, scapegoating and a desire for quick fixes, rather than hard work.

Sure, Pelosi is unpopular, but compared to what? After tens of millions of dollars of negative ads over many years, her unfavorable rating in the most recent Quinnipiac poll is 50%. Contrast that with Speaker Paul Ryan, who is rarely the focus of Democratic ads, but whose unfavorable rating is 54%. But I don't hear Republicans clamoring to dump Ryan.

In this year's special elections for open House seats, Democrats ran an average of 8% better than they usually do in those deep-red districts. That should embolden Democrats and intimidate Republicans. That's how pros read those results. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report analyzed the results and reported, "If Democrats were to outperform their 'generic' share by eight points across the board in November 2018, they would pick up 80 seats."

