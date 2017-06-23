Story highlights Prost has won four F1 world titles

Frenchman raced for Ferrari, McLaren and Williams

(CNN) Alain Prost is one of Formula One's greatest racers.

Only two drivers in the history of the sport -- German Michael Schumacher (7) and Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio (5) -- have accumulated more world championship titles than the Frenchman's four.

But before becoming a household name in the glamorous world of F1, Prost was driving an altogether more humble car.

"My first road car when I got a license was a Renault R4," the 62-year-old former McLaren and Ferrari driver tells CNN.

"But that was not my car, it was my parents' car that I used sometimes.

