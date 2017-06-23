Breaking News

'It was perfect' -- Formula One great Alain Prost remembers his first car

Updated 7:30 AM ET, Fri June 23, 2017

My first car: Alain Prost's Renault
My first car: Alain Prost's Renault

    My first car: Alain Prost's Renault

  • Prost has won four F1 world titles
  • Frenchman raced for Ferrari, McLaren and Williams

(CNN)Alain Prost is one of Formula One's greatest racers.

Only two drivers in the history of the sport -- German Michael Schumacher (7) and Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio (5) -- have accumulated more world championship titles than the Frenchman's four.
But before becoming a household name in the glamorous world of F1, Prost was driving an altogether more humble car.
    "My first road car when I got a license was a Renault R4," the 62-year-old former McLaren and Ferrari driver tells CNN.
    "But that was not my car, it was my parents' car that I used sometimes.
    "The first car that I bought myself was an Opel Kadett -- but a Kadett GT! You know, it was almost a rally car -- yellow and black -- and that was perfect."
    Despite being called 'le professeur' and famed for skillfully maneuvering turns at breakneck speeds, Prost recalls a time when his cornering wasn't quite so good.
    "I was 21," he remembers with a grin. "That was the car I had been dreaming about -- and that was the only car I crashed!
    "I slipped on the gravel going very slowly with a friend. I went down in a deep ditch. That was my first and only accident with a car."
