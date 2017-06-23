Story highlights Saudi Arabia donating $66 million

Cholera cases could reach 300,000 in September

(CNN) Saudi Arabia plans to shell out tens of millions of dollars to stem an outbreak of cholera in Yemen, spawned amid the military offensive it's spearheading there against the Houthi rebels.

Riyadh announced a donation of $66.7 million to UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and their partners to fight the disease.

Cholera -- an ailment caused by contaminated water and now exacerbated by delays in supplies reaching medical facilities -- shows up in war zones; the number of cases are mounting by the day in Yemen.

This disease, a ravaged health care system, a devastated infrastructure and a near famine are the results of the bloody civil war, which began in March 2015.

As of Thursday, the number of cholera cases stood at 192,983, according to WHO senior medical consultant Dr. Xavier de Radiguès. The number could grow to 300,000 in September and later jump to 400,000, de Radiguès said.

Read More