Guess who uses public libraries the most? Millennials

(CNN) A public library may conjure up an image of a place where a septuagenarian is scouring for books on tape or a harried mom is trying to calm her kids by reading "Where The Wild Things Are."

But the biggest users of public libraries today are millennials.

Yes, those selfie-snapping, blog-posting millennials are the generation most likely to visit a public library, according to a report out this week.

The Pew Research Center report found that 53% of millennials ages 18 to 35 last fall said they have used a public library or bookmobile within the last year. The data doesn't include on-campus libraries.

Only 45% of Generation Xers (ages 36-51), 43% of baby boomers (52-70) and 36% of the silent generation (71-88) said they visited a library during the same time period.

Public libraries: By the numbers 17,566 Number of public libraries in the US 1.5 billion In-person visits to public libraries across US in 2013 8 Average number of books each person checks out annually 6.6 million Questions answered by librarians each week 96.5 million Attendees at public library programs in 2013 87.2 million Number of e-books public libraries held in 2012 Source: American Library Association, 2012-2017

