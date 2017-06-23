Couple adopts infants with special needs -- 88 of them

Story highlights All of the babies were expected to die

Dozens of them are now adults

(CNN) Camille Geraldi runs a tight house in Ellijay, Georgia.

The laundry is folded in dozens of neat stacks. Hundreds of shoes are tucked away. Dinner is cooking in several crockpots, and 20 kids will soon sit down for the meal.

The children all have special needs and Geraldi and her husband, Mike, have adopted all of them.

In fact, in the last four decades, the couple has adopted 88 children, when all of them were infants.

"The children I took in were expected to die," Geraldi, 68, told CNN. "But so many of them have lived."

