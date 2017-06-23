Conservative summer reading list at Alabama high school stirs attention

Story highlights Authors include Michael Savage, Ann Coulter.

School system says it does not endorse the titles.

(CNN) Nothing spices up a good list of school-assigned summer reads like a dose of political controversy.

A high school teacher in Spanish Fort, Alabama, assigned students a summer report on one book from a list of options. More than 30 books were listed, and most have a strong conservative focus.

A (real) summer reading list for students from a public high school in Alabama. Some gems in here. pic.twitter.com/9TQpVPJ3Af — Jorge Posadist (@EoinHiggins_) June 21, 2017

Among the titles are "Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder: Savage Solutions," "Liberty and Tyranny: A Conservative Manifesto" and "Guilty: Liberal 'Victims' and their Assault on America."

Authors include prominent conservative personalities like Michael Savage, Mark Levin and Ann Coulter.

The teacher, Gene Ponder, did not respond to a request for comment over email. His phone number listed on the Spanish Fort High School website is disconnected.

Read More