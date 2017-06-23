Breaking News

Grenfell Tower fire: Police considering manslaughter charges

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 6:40 AM ET, Fri June 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

grenfell Tower tragedy glass pkg_00050216
grenfell Tower tragedy glass pkg_00050216

    JUST WATCHED

    Tower fire leaves lasting scars

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tower fire leaves lasting scars 05:25

Story highlights

  • Police investigating possibility of manslaughter charges in Grenfell Tower disaster
  • Fire in London apartment block left at least 79 people dead or presumed dead
  • Blaze started in fridge-freezer, but spread rapidly to much of the 24-story building

London (CNN)London's Metropolitan Police Service said Friday it is considering manslaughter charges among the criminal offenses that may have been committed in relation to last week's deadly Grenfell Tower fire.

The police investigation is focused on how the blaze started, how it spread and whether any person or organizations should be held responsible, Detective Chief Superintendent Fiona McCormack told a press briefing. Documents have already been seized, she said.
McCormack said the number of people dead or presumed dead remains at 79, but she fears the true number could be higher. She appealed for people to come forward with information about anyone who may have been in the building on the night of the fire.
    UK authorities have given assurances that they will not check anyone's immigration status as a result of information given to police in relation to the blaze. The 24-story high-rise was home to 125 families, but visitors may also have been in the building when the flames took hold.
    Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on Wednesday, June 14. Dozens of people are dead or presumed dead.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on Wednesday, June 14. Dozens of people are dead or presumed dead.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 23
    Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower hours after the fire. The government has promised a public inquiry, and police have opened a criminal investigation.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower hours after the fire. The government has promised a public inquiry, and police have opened a criminal investigation.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 23
    A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 23
    Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 23
    A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 23
    Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 23
    Emergency service members work at the scene.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Emergency service members work at the scene.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 23
    Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 23
    Police stand near debris on the ground.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Police stand near debris on the ground.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 23
    People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 23
    A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 23
    Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 23
    People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 23
    Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 23
    The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 23
    Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 23
    Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 23
    Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 23
    Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 23
    Emergency services respond to the fire.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Emergency services respond to the fire.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 23
    Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 23
    Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. &quot;Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building,&quot; he said. &quot;There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out.&quot;
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."
    Hide Caption
    22 of 23
    The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea activated a &quot;major emergency plan&quot; in response to the blaze.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 23
    41 london fire40 london fire 061429 london fire25 london fire38 london fire 061424 london fire30 london fire39 london fire 061434 london fire31 london fire32 london fire08 london fire37 london fire18 london fire - RESTRICTED16 london fire - RESTRICTED36 london fire06 london fire 14 london fire 12 london fire15 london fire - RESTRICTED13 london fire 10 london fire11 london fire
    Speculation has focused on the role that cladding apparently used in a recent refurbishment of the tower may have played in the fire, which appeared to spread quickly up the exterior of the tower in the early hours of June 14.
    Read More
    McCormack said samples of the cladding sent by police for analysis had failed safety tests.
    The fire started in a Hotpoint fridge-freezer that was not previously part of any recall, McCormack said.

    Suspect cladding found on 11 high-rises

    The UK government said Thursday it was carrying out tests on 600 high-rise buildings across England that are covered in cladding, with at least 11 high-rise buildings so far identified as having combustible panels.
    Grenfell Tower victim Khadija Saye&#39;s art is now on display at Tate Britain
    Grenfell Tower victim Khadija Saye's art is now on display at Tate Britain
    The affected buildings, housing potentially thousands of residents, are in eight local authority areas, including Manchester, Plymouth and Camden in north London, Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid said in a letter to lawmakers.
    Addressing Parliament earlier Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May said a statement on the test results of the cladding samples taken from Grenfell Tower would be made in the next 48 hours.
    She added that the government could test more than 100 samples a day, with the results coming within hours.
    A tube train passes the remains of Grenfell Tower, seen from a neighbouring tower block on June 16.
    A tube train passes the remains of Grenfell Tower, seen from a neighbouring tower block on June 16.

    Camden residents fear fire threat

    Camden Council said it was preparing for the immediate removal of cladding from five tower blocks on its Chalcots Estate after tests revealed that the panels were made of aluminium with a polyethylene core -- similar to those used on Grenfell Tower, although fitted differently -- and that it had introduced extra fire safety measures in the interim.
    Mixed welcome for London fire victims at luxury complex
    Mixed welcome for London fire victims at luxury complex
    These include round-the-clock fire patrols on estate corridors and additional fire safety checks, it said. The council said it had told the contractor that installed the panels it was taking urgent legal advice.
    "I cried when I heard the news, I was in shock," resident Simon Morris told CNN. "I still am shocked, but along with the other residents I'm suffering a combination of shock and anger."
    Another resident, Sayed Meah, said: "We've never had any fire evacuation rules, any plans, any procedures, nothing. So we're scared, we're genuinely scared (for) our lives."
    Rosie Closier said the situation had added to her fears, saying she was "a lot more anxious because we already planned what we're going to do if there was a fire when I do have my baby. We've got it all set up in a room next to the door so we can just leave straight away, but it is really nerve racking."
    Some anxious tower block residents have seen contractors abseiling from the tops of their buildings to collect samples of cladding to be sent for analysis.

    CNN's Lindsay Isaac, Rebecca Wright and Simon Cullen contributed to this report.