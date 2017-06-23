London (CNN) Police in London have charged a man with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder over an attack outside a mosque in Finsbury Park earlier this week.

Darren Osborne, 47, from Cardiff in Wales, was remanded in custody to appear in court later on Friday, a Metropolitan Police statement said.

One man died and others were injured when a man plowed his van into a crowd of worshipers leaving Ramadan prayers in the early hours of Monday morning.

The victim was named as 51-year-old Makram Ali, originally from Bangladesh.