Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2018 revealed

(CNN) A new group of stars will be getting stars.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2018 was announced Thursday with inductees from the fields of music, movies, TV, radio and live theater.

The 12 celebrities to be honored from the television industry include the late Steve "The Crocodile Hunter" Irwin, Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin, Shonda Rhimes and RuPaul.

From the film industry, Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoë Saldana will be given stars.