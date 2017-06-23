Story highlights French Montana is on a crusade to provide better health care for the citizens of Uganda

The rapper stopped by CNN to discuss his latest music video for 'Unforgettable'

(CNN) French Montana has a lot to be excited about these days. His single "Unforgettable" with Swae Lee went platinum this week and his mission to provide better health care for the people of Uganda has inspired other celebrities to pitch in.

"I feel like especially with artists like me and other artists that have a platform to showcase this kind of message and show a difference and really go out there and do it -- not just speak about it and post about it on Instagram," French told CNN in an interview recently . "I feel like we gotta show action nowadays."

Even with all his success in music and philanthropy, the busy Moroccan-born rapper was able to find time to play a quick game of rapid-fire questions when he stopped by CNN last week to weigh in on health care access in impoverished countries. He answered our most burning questions about the Kardashians (French dated Khloe after she split with Lamar Odom), his favorite food and his superhero power of choice.

Favorite food: "Seafood from City Island in the Bronx."

Read More