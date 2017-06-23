BET Awards 2017: 6 reasons to tune in

Story highlights The awards show is Sunday night

Beyonce has the most nominations

(CNN) The biggest stars in sports, film and music will descend on Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the accomplishments of African-American and other minority entertainers.

Beyoncé is creating buzz for having the most nominations for the night, while host Leslie Jones has taken to Twitter all week to tease an event that is arguably one of the most exciting nights in entertainment.

Get ready to laugh

The "Ghostbusters" and "Saturday Night Live" star will play host on Sunday and if her Twitter account is any indication she is ready to set it off.

Jones has had plenty of posts leading up to the awards show, including one where she appeared to be enjoying herself at a BET Award pre-party event on Wednesday night.

Just in case y'all was wondering. You will be able to get this on Snapchat the day of I believe. So check it out!! @BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Vp4GU3IgrP — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 19, 2017

Read More