Basel, Switzerland (CNN) Each year at Design Miami/ Basel a number of the world's premier design galleries take up residence in carefully curated spaces within the Herzog & de Meuron designed building.

For seven days the vast hall serves as home for the collectors, critics, press and dealers as they interact, and ultimately, transact, while across the road the art world does the same at Art Basel

As they bide their time, waiting for that "sale of the fair," it's not usually very easy to coax the big players away from their stalls, let alone to disrupt their displays, but this year we managed to do just that.

"I think chopsticks are an extremely good example," said Friedman Benda 's co-founder Marc Benda when asked what design object we should abolish.

