Beijing (CNN) Forget fidget spinners. China has a much more dangerous toy fad driving adults crazy.

Police in three Chinese provinces are raiding toy shops to seize miniature crossbows that shoot toothpicks.

Parents have taken to social media to express their concerns as they fear the crossbow can be loaded with sharp objects and cause real harm.

"This is not a toy, but a mini weapon of destruction," Yan Yan, a mother commented on Weibo, China's answer to Twitter.

Police in the eastern province of Zhejiang sent 3,973 officers to check businesses and confiscated 528 miniature crossbows. Police in Yunnan and Sichuan, in China's southwest, conducted similar operations.