A 2008 earthquake may have set the stage for this landslide, an official says

Beijing (CNN) At least 15 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a landslide in southwestern China, state news outlets reported Sunday, citing emergency officials.

CCTV also said 118 people were missing in the disaster, which occurred early Saturday in Sichuan province.

About 1,000 rescue workers using life-detection equipment hustled through the night to locate survivors. Dozens of homes were buried.

Heavy rainfall is thought to be a possible cause of the accident, according to the provincial government's Land and Resources Department.

Emergency personnel search through the rubble after the landslide.

"Authorities must make maximum efforts to reduce casualties and prevent secondary disasters," Chinese President Xi Jinping said, calling for "all-out efforts" to save those who were buried.

