Beijing (CNN) A landslide in southwest China's Sichuan province buried more than 40 houses, the Chinese state-run broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported Saturday.

More than 100 people were unaccounted for after the landslide, which happened at 6 a.m. local time in Xinmo village in Mao County, Aba Prefecture, CCTV said.

CNN Map

Emergency response measures have been activated and more than 500 rescuers are on the scene, the broadcaster said, citing provincial fire officials.

More than 500 rescuers are at the scene.

A fire official in Sichuan told CCTV that signs of life had been detected, though the station said no one had so far been pulled from the rubble alive.

The landslide happened at a high part of a mountain and fell onto the village, blocking a 2-kilometer (1.25-mile) section of a river course, China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Read More