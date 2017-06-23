Russian warships fire missiles at ISIS in Syria

Story highlights The strike comes amid tensions following the US' shooting down of a Syrian jet

Syria's civil war is becoming a complex conflict involving several international players

(CNN) Russian warships have fired six missiles on ISIS targets in Syria, state media reports, in Moscow's latest show of force as its tensions with Washington heighten over the war.

The Admiral Essen and Admiral Grigorovich frigates, along with the Krasnodar submarine, fired the cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, the Defense Ministry said in a statement posted to state news agency RIA.

ISIS command points and a weapons and ammunition depot were destroyed in Hama province of Syria, according to RIA. The ministry also said Turkey and Israel were informed about the missile launches, but made no mention of informing the US, which is leading an international coalition against ISIS in the country.

The strike comes amid tensions after a US warplane downed Syrian jet, the first time the US has shot down a manned aircraft since 1999.

Russia is the most powerful ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, and the rare air-to-air encounter prompted Moscow to suspend a de-confliction hotline with the US-led coalition, designed to prevent any accidents in the skies over Syria.

JUST WATCHED Russia condemns US downing of Syrian warplane Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Russia condemns US downing of Syrian warplane 02:05

Read More