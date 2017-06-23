Russian warships fire missiles at ISIS targets In Syria

Story highlights Missiles come amid tensions following US shooting down Syrian jet

Syria attempted a similar bombing Tuesday, according to US military officials

(CNN) Russian warships fired six missiles on ISIS targets in Syria on Friday, according to state media.

"From the eastern part of the Mediterranean, the frigates 'Admiral Essen,' 'Admiral Grigorovich' and the submarine 'Krasnodar' of the Russian Navy fired six cruise missiles 'Caliber' on the ISIS targets in Syria. Submarine "Krasnodar" carried out launches of cruise missiles from an underwater position," the Defense Ministry said in a statement posted to state news agency RIA

Command points and weapon and ammunition of ISIS were destroyed in Hama province of Syria, according to the state news agency.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said Turkey and Israel were informed about the missile launches.

Tensions in Syria

Read More