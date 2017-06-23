Breaking News

Russian warships fire missiles at ISIS targets In Syria

By Alla Eshchenko, CNN

Updated 2:57 AM ET, Fri June 23, 2017

(CNN)Russian warships fired six missiles on ISIS targets in Syria on Friday, according to state media.

In a statement posted to state news agency RIA, the Defense Ministry said: "From the eastern part of the Mediterranean, the frigates 'Admiral Essen,' 'Admiral Grigorovich' and the submarine 'Krasnodar' of the Russian Navy fired six cruise missiles 'Caliber' on the ISIS targets in Syria. Submarine "Krasnodar" carried out launches of cruise missiles from an underwater position.
Russian cruise missiles hit ISIS targets near Palmyra
Command points and weapon and ammunition of ISIS were destroyed in Hama province of Syria, according to the state news agency.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said Turkey and Israel were informed about the missile launches.
    Developing story - more to come