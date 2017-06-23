Pakistan: Bombings in 2 cities kill at least 38

Story highlights
- The bombings were in Parachinar and Quetta
- Nearly 200 people are wounded
Islamabad (CNN)At least 38 people died Friday in bombings in two cities in Pakistan, authorities said.
Twenty-seven people were killed and 175 people were hurt in Parachinar, a town in the Kurrum Agency, when two bombs exploded in a market, local political agent Basir Khan told CNN.
The Kurram region, a district in the federally administered tribal areas in northwestern Pakistan, has endured many militant attacks because it borders war-torn Afghanistan. In March, a bombing at a Shiite mosque in the region killed 22 people, and a January bombing at a market killed 20.
Also Friday, at least 11 people, including one police officer, were killed when a car bomb exploded outside the office of Quetta's Inspector General of Police.
Police stopped the vehicle carrying the explosives at a checkpoint, Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, the spokesman for the provincial government of Balochistan, told CNN.
Another 21 people were wounded, according to Waseem Baig, a spokesman for Quetta's Civil Hospital.
"These cowardly attacks are a sign of growing frustration of terrorists and extremists who have even targeted innocent civilians during the holy month of Ramadan," Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said.
"Such elements deserve no mercy and will meet their fate soon in view of the unflinching and united resolve of the entire nation against terrorism and extremism."