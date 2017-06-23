Pakistan car bomb kills 11 at Quetta police checkpoint

Islamabad (CNN) At least 11 people, including one police officer, were killed Friday after a car bomb exploded outside the office of Quetta's Inspector General of Police.

The vehicle carrying the explosives was stopped by police at a checkpoint, Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, the spokesman for the provincial government of Balochistan, Pakistan, told CNN.

Another 21 people were injured, according to Waseem Baig, a spokesman for Quetta's Civil Hospital.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif issued a statement condemning the attack, which comes near the end of Ramadan this weekend.

"These cowardly attacks are a sign of growing frustration of terrorists and extremists who have even targeted innocent civilians during the Holy month of Ramadan," Nawaz Sharif said.

