Pakistan: Bombings in 2 cities kill at least 38

Story highlights The bombings were in Parachinar and Quetta

Nearly 200 people are wounded

Islamabad (CNN) At least 38 people died Friday in bombings in two cities in Pakistan, authorities said.

Twenty-seven people were killed and 175 people were hurt in Parachinar, a town in the Kurrum Agency, when two bombs exploded in a market, local political agent Basir Khan told CNN.

Also Friday, at least 11 people, including one police officer, were killed when a car bomb exploded outside the office of Quetta's Inspector General of Police.

Police stopped the vehicle carrying the explosives at a checkpoint, Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, the spokesman for the provincial government of Balochistan, told CNN.

Read More