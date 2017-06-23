Pakistan car bomb kills 11 at Quetta police checkpoint

Islamabad (CNN)At least 11 people, including one police officer, were killed Friday after a car bomb exploded outside the office of Quetta's Inspector General of Police.
The vehicle carrying the explosives was stopped by police at a checkpoint, Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, the spokesman for the provincial government of Balochistan, Pakistan, told CNN.
Another 21 people were injured, according to Waseem Baig, a spokesman for Quetta's Civil Hospital.
Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif issued a statement condemning the attack, which comes near the end of Ramadan this weekend.
"These cowardly attacks are a sign of growing frustration of terrorists and extremists who have even targeted innocent civilians during the Holy month of Ramadan," Nawaz Sharif said.
"Such elements deserve no mercy and will meet their fate soon in view of the unflinching and united resolve of the entire nation against terrorism and extremism."