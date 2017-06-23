(CNN) At first, photography was just a hobby for Boris Mikhailov. It was only after was fired from his engineering job following a KGB raid in the 1960s (they discovered nude photos he'd taken of his wife) that he decided to dedicate himself wholly to the craft.

"I became a photographer under conditions of public irresolution, prohibitions and restrictions. In the USSR, official art only reflected a singular opinion, and everything else was considered not only wrong, but also harmful ... I wanted to break through this wild bias and to find ways to circumvent these 'prohibitions,'" Mikhailov said in an email.

"There was no resistance to official ideology, and this encouraged me to search for a new language in art. I was certain that it was impossible to photograph 'the normal' without reflecting on the wicked."

Today, Mikhailov is regarded as one of the most important artists to emerge from the former USSR. While much of his work -- including the "Yesterday's Sandwich" series for which he overlaid color photos taken during the '60s and early '70s -- trades in metaphor (and often eroticism), it was his ability to document the truth that first brought him worldwide acclaim. His most famous series, "Case History," intimately shot photographs of people living in devastated conditions in Ukraine after the fall of communism, has been displayed and celebrated around the world.