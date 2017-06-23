Breaking News

Boris Mikhailov's surreal photos capture the realities of Soviet life

By Amah-Rose McKnight-Abrams, CNN

Updated 5:03 AM ET, Fri June 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ukrainian photographer Boris Mikhailov, 78, is regarded as one of the most important artists to emerge from the former USSR.
Photos: Boris Mikhailov's surreal photography
From "Yesterday's Sandwich" (1966-1968) by Boris MikhailovUkrainian photographer Boris Mikhailov, 78, is regarded as one of the most important artists to emerge from the former USSR.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Mikhailov started pursuing photography seriously in the 1960s, after he was fired from his engineering job following a KGB raid. (They discovered nude photos he&#39;d taken of his wife.)
Photos: Boris Mikhailov's surreal photography
From "Yesterday's Sandwich" (1966-1968) by Boris MikhailovMikhailov started pursuing photography seriously in the 1960s, after he was fired from his engineering job following a KGB raid. (They discovered nude photos he'd taken of his wife.)
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&quot;There was no resistance to official ideology, and this encouraged me to search for a new language in art. I was certain that it was impossible to photograph &#39;the normal&#39; without reflecting on the wicked,&quot; he told CNN in an email.
Photos: Boris Mikhailov's surreal photography
From "Yesterday's Sandwich" (1966-1968) by Boris Mikhailov"There was no resistance to official ideology, and this encouraged me to search for a new language in art. I was certain that it was impossible to photograph 'the normal' without reflecting on the wicked," he told CNN in an email.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Much of his Mikhailov -- including the &quot;Yesterday&#39;s Sandwich&quot; series for which he overlaid color photos taken during the &#39;60s and early &#39;70s -- is playful and surreal.
Photos: Boris Mikhailov's surreal photography
From "Yesterday's Sandwich" (1966-1968) by Boris MikhailovMuch of his Mikhailov -- including the "Yesterday's Sandwich" series for which he overlaid color photos taken during the '60s and early '70s -- is playful and surreal.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
However, his most famous series, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&amp;rct=j&amp;q=&amp;esrc=s&amp;source=web&amp;cd=3&amp;cad=rja&amp;uact=8&amp;ved=0ahUKEwiInfCQpM_UAhUKIVAKHQoXAuMQFgg5MAI&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.moma.org%2Fcalendar%2Fexhibitions%2F1125&amp;usg=AFQjCNFF1B8aRyHCrcwBSEwLWhEACEkGpQ&amp;sig2=fg6TARDBgFQ3CbGrWbQ2Mw&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Case History,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; was a stark look at the dismal living conditions in Ukraine after the fall of communism.
Photos: Boris Mikhailov's surreal photography
From "Yesterday's Sandwich" (1966-1968) by Boris MikhailovHowever, his most famous series, "Case History," was a stark look at the dismal living conditions in Ukraine after the fall of communism.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&quot;Almost half a century ago, I began to accumulate my photographic material, which, like a mountaineer, I dragged all these years uphill, believing in its value and fighting for it,&quot; Mikhailov said.
Photos: Boris Mikhailov's surreal photography
From "Yesterday's Sandwich" (1966-1968) by Boris Mikhailov"Almost half a century ago, I began to accumulate my photographic material, which, like a mountaineer, I dragged all these years uphill, believing in its value and fighting for it," Mikhailov said.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&quot;But it wasn&#39;t until the beginning of the 1990s, marked by the collapse of the USSR and the formation of Ukraine, that my past proved to be important for many.&quot;
Photos: Boris Mikhailov's surreal photography
From "Yesterday's Sandwich" (1966-1968) by Boris Mikhailov"But it wasn't until the beginning of the 1990s, marked by the collapse of the USSR and the formation of Ukraine, that my past proved to be important for many."
Hide Caption
7 of 10
This year, the photographer is showing a new series, &quot;Parliament,&quot; at Ukraine&#39;s pavilion at the 57th Venice Biennale.
Photos: Boris Mikhailov's surreal photography
From "Parliament" (2014-2017) by Boris MikhailovThis year, the photographer is showing a new series, "Parliament," at Ukraine's pavilion at the 57th Venice Biennale.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&quot;These pictures are both of parliament and they are not of parliament, highlighting the uncertainty, we are living under,&quot; he explained during the exhibition&#39;s opening.
Photos: Boris Mikhailov's surreal photography
From "Parliament" (2014-2017) by Boris Mikhailov"These pictures are both of parliament and they are not of parliament, highlighting the uncertainty, we are living under," he explained during the exhibition's opening.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&quot;These pictures are both of parliament and they are not of parliament, highlighting the uncertainty, we are living under,&quot; he explained during the exhibition&#39;s opening.
Photos: Boris Mikhailov's surreal photography
From "Parliament" (2014-2017) by Boris Mikhailov"These pictures are both of parliament and they are not of parliament, highlighting the uncertainty, we are living under," he explained during the exhibition's opening.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
boris mikhailov 1 boris mikhailov 3boris mikhailov 6boris mikhailov 2boris mikhailov 5boris mikhailov 7boris mikhailov 4boris mikhailov 9 boris mikhailov 8 boris mikhailov 8

(CNN)At first, photography was just a hobby for Boris Mikhailov. It was only after was fired from his engineering job following a KGB raid in the 1960s (they discovered nude photos he'd taken of his wife) that he decided to dedicate himself wholly to the craft.

"I became a photographer under conditions of public irresolution, prohibitions and restrictions. In the USSR, official art only reflected a singular opinion, and everything else was considered not only wrong, but also harmful ... I wanted to break through this wild bias and to find ways to circumvent these 'prohibitions,'" Mikhailov said in an email.
Eastern promise: How Stalin rebuilt Moscow in his own image
Eastern promise: How Stalin rebuilt Moscow in his own image
"There was no resistance to official ideology, and this encouraged me to search for a new language in art. I was certain that it was impossible to photograph 'the normal' without reflecting on the wicked."
Read: Balancing national pride and politics at the Venice Biennale
    Today, Mikhailov is regarded as one of the most important artists to emerge from the former USSR. While much of his work -- including the "Yesterday's Sandwich" series for which he overlaid color photos taken during the '60s and early '70s -- trades in metaphor (and often eroticism), it was his ability to document the truth that first brought him worldwide acclaim. His most famous series, "Case History," intimately shot photographs of people living in devastated conditions in Ukraine after the fall of communism, has been displayed and celebrated around the world.
    Read More
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://bortolozzi.com/anne-imhof/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Anne Imhof&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s Golden Lion-winning &quot;Faust&quot; involves a five-hour performance in which the the audience is immersed in a world of music, sadness and sexuality.
    Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
    Germany: "Faust" by Anne ImhofAnne Imhof's Golden Lion-winning "Faust" involves a five-hour performance in which the the audience is immersed in a world of music, sadness and sexuality.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Performers acted in groups or alone, tussling with each other or staring despondently.
    Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
    Germany: "Faust" by Anne ImhofPerformers acted in groups or alone, tussling with each other or staring despondently.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    With this Las Vegas-style light installation, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pkmgallery.com/artists/cody-choi/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cody Choi&lt;/a&gt; wanted to highlight how travel has become a show of wealth.
    Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
    South Korea: "Venetian Rhapsody, The Power of Bluff" (2016-2017) by Cody ChoiWith this Las Vegas-style light installation, Cody Choi wanted to highlight how travel has become a show of wealth.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Using a specially developed algorithm, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.313artproject.com/artists/wan-lee/?ckattempt=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lee Wan&lt;/a&gt; calculated how much time people around the world have to work in order to afford a meal. The more they have to work, the faster the hands on their clock turn.
    Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
    South Korea: "Proper Time: Though the Dreams Revolve with the Moon" (2017) by Lee WanUsing a specially developed algorithm, Lee Wan calculated how much time people around the world have to work in order to afford a meal. The more they have to work, the faster the hands on their clock turn.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Visitors interact with &lt;a href=&quot;https://ocula.com/artists/takahiro-iwasaki/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Iwasaki&#39;&lt;/a&gt;s installation, a selection of three-dimensional works made from everyday objects such as towels and plastic garbage.
    Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
    Japan: "Turned Upside Down, It's a Forest" (2017) by Takahiro IwasakiVisitors interact with Iwasaki's installation, a selection of three-dimensional works made from everyday objects such as towels and plastic garbage.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ica.art/nought-sixty-artists-index/jesse-jones&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jesse Jones&lt;/a&gt;&#39; &quot;Tremble Tremble,&quot; created for the Irish Pavilion, is a combination of performance, film and installation, and attempts to reclaim the witch as a feminist symbol.
    Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
    Ireland: "Tremble Tremble" (2017) by Jesse JonesJesse Jones' "Tremble Tremble," created for the Irish Pavilion, is a combination of performance, film and installation, and attempts to reclaim the witch as a feminist symbol.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Belgian-born, Mexico-based artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://francisalys.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Francis Alÿs&lt;/a&gt; (left) presented new work made while visiting an Iraqi refugee camp, and while embedded with a Kurdish soldiers during a Mosul campaign in 2016, exploring the role of the artist in war.
    Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
    Iraq: Francis Alÿs and the Ruya FoundationBelgian-born, Mexico-based artist Francis Alÿs (left) presented new work made while visiting an Iraqi refugee camp, and while embedded with a Kurdish soldiers during a Mosul campaign in 2016, exploring the role of the artist in war.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    For the first time in history a Nigerian Pavilion made its debut at the 57th Venice Biennale. Nigeria now joins African countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe and Mozambique who have all had pavilions during the exhibition&#39;s 122-year history. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Flying Girls&quot; by Nigerian visual artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pejualatise.com/artist-statement/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Peju Alatise&lt;/a&gt;, is based on the story of a housemaid who dreams of a realm where she is free to fly.
    Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
    Nigeria: "Flying Girls" (2016) by Peju AlatiseFor the first time in history a Nigerian Pavilion made its debut at the 57th Venice Biennale. Nigeria now joins African countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe and Mozambique who have all had pavilions during the exhibition's 122-year history.

    "Flying Girls" by Nigerian visual artist Peju Alatise, is based on the story of a housemaid who dreams of a realm where she is free to fly.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Visitors admire the artwork &quot;Oracle&quot; by US artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.saatchigallery.com/artists/mark_bradford.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mark Bradford&lt;/a&gt;, representing the American Pavilion.
    Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
    USA: "Oracle" (2017) by Mark BradfordVisitors admire the artwork "Oracle" by US artist Mark Bradford, representing the American Pavilion.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    The Russian Pavilion presented &quot;Theatrum Orbis&quot;, which imagines a dystopian future, by visual artists and sculptors &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.marlboroughgallery.com/galleries/graphics/artists/grisha-bruskin/graphics&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Grisha Bruskin&lt;/a&gt;, &lt;a href=&quot;http://recycleartgroup.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Recycle Group&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://pirogovasasha.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sasha Pirogova&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Highlights from the 2017 Venice Biennale
    Russia: "Theatrum Orbis" exhibition The Russian Pavilion presented "Theatrum Orbis", which imagines a dystopian future, by visual artists and sculptors Grisha Bruskin, Recycle Group and Sasha Pirogova.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    venice biennale 2017 germany 2venice biennale 2017 germany 1 venice biennale south korea 1 venice biennale south korea 2venice biennale 2017 japan venice biennale 2017 ireland venice biennale 2017 iraq Flying Girls_1venice biennale 2017 usa 1venice biennale 2017 russia 2
    "Almost half a century ago, I began to accumulate my photographic material, which, like a mountaineer, I dragged all these years uphill, believing in its value and fighting for it," Mikhailov, now 78, said in an email. "But it wasn't until the beginning of the 1990s, marked by the collapse of the USSR and the formation of Ukraine, that my past proved to be important for many."
    Balancing national pride and personal politics at the Venice Biennale
    Balancing national pride and personal politics at the Venice Biennale
    This year, the photographer is showing a new series, "Parliament," at Ukraine's pavilion at the 57th Venice Biennale.
    Read: First ever Nigerian Pavilion opens at the Venice Biennale
    By capturing glitches in televised broadcasts, Mikhailov distorts the images of politicians like abstract paintings. The distortion seems a reflection of many people's feeling about modern politics.
    "These pictures are both of parliament and they are not of parliament, highlighting the uncertainty, we are living under," he explained during the exhibition's opening. "Parliaments are the main reason we have ended up with the state we have in the world, so I felt the need to interpret this common denominator."
    Mikhailov is waiting for the inspiration for his next big idea to strike him. Looking at the sociopolitical landscape, he is not enthusiastic for what may come next. However, as he puts it, "the worst has already happened."