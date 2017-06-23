London (CNN) A photograph by Khadija Saye, one of the residents who died in the fire that destroyed London's Grenfell Tower, is now on display at Tate Britain.

Saye, who died alongside her mother, was just beginning to make waves in the art world. The 24-year-old had shown all over London, earning praise from artists and curators alike, and her critically acclaimed photo series "Dwelling: In This Space We Breathe" (2017) is on display in the UK's Diaspora Pavilion at the prestigious Venice Biennale until Nov. 26.

"Dwelling: in this space we breathe" (2017) by Khadija Saye at the Venice Biennale

Focusing strongly on her Gambian roots, as well as identity conflicts and spirituality, her photographs were often monochrome, and aged using an old-fashioned process called collodion tintype.

"Sothiou" (2017) by Khadija Saye sits as part of a memorial to the artist at Tate Britain

Tate Britain has displayed Saye's silkscreen print "Sothiou" (2017) in the gallery's memorial space and set up a fund in her name to help other artists pursue their passion.

The fund -- which is being run with the portrait artist Nicola Green, Saye's friend and mentor -- states that "Khadija was a true artist with a sensitive and generous singular vision, and will be missed by everyone who knew her."