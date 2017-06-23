Breaking News

Has the identity of elusive street artist Banksy been revealed?

By Zoha Qamar, CNN

Updated 2:01 AM ET, Fri June 23, 2017

The original version of Banksy&#39;s artwork features a red balloon. The print offered to voters in the Bristol area showed a balloon colored like a Union Jack flag.
The original version of Banksy's artwork features a red balloon. The print offered to voters in the Bristol area showed a balloon colored like a Union Jack flag.
In May, elusive street artist Banksy revealed a new mural. The large-scale painting depicts a worker chipping away at one of the twelve stars on the European Union flag.
In May, elusive street artist Banksy revealed a new mural. The large-scale painting depicts a worker chipping away at one of the twelve stars on the European Union flag.
The artwork was completed overnight on Sunday in the town of Dover, England.
The artwork was completed overnight on Sunday in the town of Dover, England.
In March, Banksy revealed a large-scale installation in Bethlehem. Titled the Walled Off Hotel, the interactive artwork features nine guest rooms and a presidential suite.
In March, Banksy revealed a large-scale installation in Bethlehem. Titled the Walled Off Hotel, the interactive artwork features nine guest rooms and a presidential suite.
Each room critiques the division between Israel and Palestine, and the hotel looks out to a 30-foot concrete wall, which has been described as the largest canvas in the world.
Each room critiques the division between Israel and Palestine, and the hotel looks out to a 30-foot concrete wall, which has been described as the largest canvas in the world.
In June 2016 elusive UK street artist Banksy painted this mural for students at a primary school in his hometown of Bristol, England. Students had named a house at their school for the artist, who surprised them with the mural when they returned from a holiday break. Here&#39;s a look at some other notable Banksy works.
In June 2016 elusive UK street artist Banksy painted this mural for students at a primary school in his hometown of Bristol, England. Students had named a house at their school for the artist, who surprised them with the mural when they returned from a holiday break. Here's a look at some other notable Banksy works.
On January 25, a new mural by street artist Banksy appeared on the French Embassy in London, criticising the French authorities&#39; reported use of teargas in a refugee camp in Calais, France. A riff on the iconic Les Misérables poster, it shows a young girl enveloped by CS gas, crying.
On January 25, a new mural by street artist Banksy appeared on the French Embassy in London, criticising the French authorities' reported use of teargas in a refugee camp in Calais, France. A riff on the iconic Les Misérables poster, it shows a young girl enveloped by CS gas, crying.
A mural of a weeping woman, painted by the British street artist Banksy, is seen in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Wednesday, April 1. The mural was painted on a door of a house destroyed last summer during the fighting between Israel and Hamas. The owner of the house &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/04/02/middleeast/gaza-war-door-banksy-artist/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said he was tricked into selling the door&lt;/a&gt; for the equivalent of $175, not realizing the painting was by the famously anonymous artist.
A mural of a weeping woman, painted by the British street artist Banksy, is seen in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Wednesday, April 1. The mural was painted on a door of a house destroyed last summer during the fighting between Israel and Hamas. The owner of the house said he was tricked into selling the door for the equivalent of $175, not realizing the painting was by the famously anonymous artist.
A Palestinian child stands next to a Banksy mural of a kitten on the remains of a destroyed house in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, in February 2015.
A Palestinian child stands next to a Banksy mural of a kitten on the remains of a destroyed house in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, in February 2015.
A child in Beit Hanoun walks past a mural February 2015 that depicts children using an Israeli watchtower as a swing ride.
A child in Beit Hanoun walks past a mural February 2015 that depicts children using an Israeli watchtower as a swing ride.
A Banksy mural depicting pigeons holding anti-immigration signs was destroyed by the local council in Clacton-on-Sea, England, in October 2014 after the council received complaints that the artwork was offensive.
A Banksy mural depicting pigeons holding anti-immigration signs was destroyed by the local council in Clacton-on-Sea, England, in October 2014 after the council received complaints that the artwork was offensive.
A Banksy work appears at a youth center in Bristol, England, in April 2014. Called &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/16/world/europe/uk-art-banksy-removed/index.html&quot;&gt;Mobile Lovers&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; it features a couple embracing while checking their cell phones. Members of the youth center took down the piece from a wall on a Bristol street and replaced it with a note saying the work was being held at the club &quot;to prevent vandalism or damage being done.&quot; The discovery came shortly after another image believed to be by Banksy surfaced in Cheltenham, England.
A Banksy work appears at a youth center in Bristol, England, in April 2014. Called "Mobile Lovers," it features a couple embracing while checking their cell phones. Members of the youth center took down the piece from a wall on a Bristol street and replaced it with a note saying the work was being held at the club "to prevent vandalism or damage being done." The discovery came shortly after another image believed to be by Banksy surfaced in Cheltenham, England.
A boy walks past graffiti street art believed to be by Banksy in April 2014. The image depicts men in trench coats and dark glasses holding old-fashioned listening equipment -- apparently a commentary on government surveillance. The artwork appeared on the side of a house in Cheltenham near the Government Communications Headquarters, the UK equivalent of the National Security Agency.
A boy walks past graffiti street art believed to be by Banksy in April 2014. The image depicts men in trench coats and dark glasses holding old-fashioned listening equipment -- apparently a commentary on government surveillance. The artwork appeared on the side of a house in Cheltenham near the Government Communications Headquarters, the UK equivalent of the National Security Agency.
A set of balloons that reads &quot;BANKSY!&quot; is seen off the Long Island Expressway in Queens, New York, in October 2013. Banksy artwork appeared all over New York that month.
A set of balloons that reads "BANKSY!" is seen off the Long Island Expressway in Queens, New York, in October 2013. Banksy artwork appeared all over New York that month.
Banksy also offered up a T-shirt design on his website for fans to download and print on their own.
Banksy also offered up a T-shirt design on his website for fans to download and print on their own.
A leopard placed on the wall of New York&#39;s Yankee Stadium was revealed in October 2013.
A leopard placed on the wall of New York's Yankee Stadium was revealed in October 2013.
&quot;The Banality of the Banality of Evil&quot; actually started out as a thrift store painting in New York City. Once altered by Banksy, who inserted an image of a Nazi officer sitting on a bench, it was re-donated to the store in October 2013, according to the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.banksyny.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; artist&#39;s site&lt;/a&gt;.
"The Banality of the Banality of Evil" actually started out as a thrift store painting in New York City. Once altered by Banksy, who inserted an image of a Nazi officer sitting on a bench, it was re-donated to the store in October 2013, according to the artist's site.
Banksy&#39;s art exhibit &quot;Grim Reaper Bumper Car&quot; sits on New York&#39;s Lower East Side in October 2013. The famously anonymous artist, whose paintings regularly go for six figures at auction houses around the world, said he was on a &quot;residency on the streets of New York.&quot;
Banksy's art exhibit "Grim Reaper Bumper Car" sits on New York's Lower East Side in October 2013. The famously anonymous artist, whose paintings regularly go for six figures at auction houses around the world, said he was on a "residency on the streets of New York."
A Banksy piece covers the main entrance to Larry Flynt&#39;s Hustler Club in New York&#39;s Hell&#39;s Kitchen in October 2013.
A Banksy piece covers the main entrance to Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in New York's Hell's Kitchen in October 2013.
Banksy&#39;s replica of the Great Sphinx of Giza was made in Queens out of smashed cinder blocks.
Banksy's replica of the Great Sphinx of Giza was made in Queens out of smashed cinder blocks.
Banksy&#39;s &quot;Ghetto 4 Life&quot; appeared in the Bronx in October 2013. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg suggested that Banksy was breaking the law with his guerrilla art exhibits, but the New York Police Department denied it was actively searching for him.
Banksy's "Ghetto 4 Life" appeared in the Bronx in October 2013. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg suggested that Banksy was breaking the law with his guerrilla art exhibits, but the New York Police Department denied it was actively searching for him.
Banksy art is seen on the Upper West Side of New York in October 2013.
Banksy art is seen on the Upper West Side of New York in October 2013.
Banksy work in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, was vandalized in broad daylight in October 2013.
Banksy work in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, was vandalized in broad daylight in October 2013.
One of Banksy&#39;s pieces is this fiberglass sculpture of Ronald McDonald having his shoes shined in front of a Bronx McDonald&#39;s.
One of Banksy's pieces is this fiberglass sculpture of Ronald McDonald having his shoes shined in front of a Bronx McDonald's.
Graffiti depicting the Twin Towers popped up in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York in October 2013.
Graffiti depicting the Twin Towers popped up in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York in October 2013.
Banksy&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.banksyny.com/2013/10/11/meatpacking-district&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Sirens of the Lambs&quot;&lt;/a&gt; art installation tours the streets of Manhattan in October 2013. It was a fake slaughterhouse delivery truck full of stuffed animals.
Banksy's "Sirens of the Lambs" art installation tours the streets of Manhattan in October 2013. It was a fake slaughterhouse delivery truck full of stuffed animals.
Banksy&#39;s &quot;Concrete Confessional&quot; is seen on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
Banksy's "Concrete Confessional" is seen on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
A Banksy mural is seen on a wall in Queens. The quote is from the movie &quot;Gladiator.&quot; It says, &quot;What we do in life echoes in eternity.&quot;
A Banksy mural is seen on a wall in Queens. The quote is from the movie "Gladiator." It says, "What we do in life echoes in eternity."
A woman poses with Banksy&#39;s painting of a heart-shaped balloon covered in bandages. The piece, in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, was defaced with red spray paint shortly after it was completed.
A woman poses with Banksy's painting of a heart-shaped balloon covered in bandages. The piece, in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, was defaced with red spray paint shortly after it was completed.
A Banksy mural of a dog urinating on a fire hydrant draws attention
A Banksy mural of a dog urinating on a fire hydrant draws attention
This installation, seen in October 2013, on the Lower East Side of New York, depicts stampeding horses in night-vision goggles. Thought to be a commentary on the Iraq War, it also included &lt;a href=&quot;http://banksy.co.uk/2013/10/09/lower-east-side&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an audio soundtrack&lt;/a&gt;.
This installation, seen in October 2013, on the Lower East Side of New York, depicts stampeding horses in night-vision goggles. Thought to be a commentary on the Iraq War, it also included an audio soundtrack.
Gallery assistants adjust Banksy&#39;s &quot;Love Is in the Air&quot; ahead of an auction in London in June 2013. The piece was sold for $248,776.
Gallery assistants adjust Banksy's "Love Is in the Air" ahead of an auction in London in June 2013. The piece was sold for $248,776.
&quot;The Crayola Shooter&quot; is found in Los Angeles in 2011. It shows a child wielding a machine gun and using crayons for bullets.
"The Crayola Shooter" is found in Los Angeles in 2011. It shows a child wielding a machine gun and using crayons for bullets.
People walk past a Banksy painting of a dog urinating on a wall in Beverly Hills, California, in 2011.
People walk past a Banksy painting of a dog urinating on a wall in Beverly Hills, California, in 2011.
Banksy murals popped up around New Orleans a day before the third anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in 2008.
Banksy murals popped up around New Orleans a day before the third anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in 2008.
A silhouette of a child holding a refrigerator-shaped kite is seen on a wall in New Orleans in 2008.
A silhouette of a child holding a refrigerator-shaped kite is seen on a wall in New Orleans in 2008.
Graffiti on the side of a building in New Orleans shows an elderly person in a rocking chair under the banner, &quot;No Loitering,&quot; in 2008.
Graffiti on the side of a building in New Orleans shows an elderly person in a rocking chair under the banner, "No Loitering," in 2008.
A scene titled &quot;Chicken Nuggets,&quot; from Banksy&#39;s &quot;The Village Pet Store and Charcoal Grill,&quot; is seen in New York in 2008.
A scene titled "Chicken Nuggets," from Banksy's "The Village Pet Store and Charcoal Grill," is seen in New York in 2008.
A man walks past a Banksy piece in London in 2006.
A man walks past a Banksy piece in London in 2006.
A stenciled image of two policemen kissing is seen in London in 2005.
A stenciled image of two policemen kissing is seen in London in 2005.
(CNN)British DJ Goldie might just have spoiled one of modern art's biggest mysteries: The identity of street artist Banksy.

In a podcast discussing the commodification of graffiti, the musician referred to the incognito icon as "Robert," appearing to confirm popular speculation that the man behind the art is Goldie's close friend and Massive Attack band member, Robert Del Naja.
Del Naja, one of the founding members of the trip hop group, is himself an acclaimed graffiti artist, one whom Banksy has claimed to take inspiration from in the past.
The clandestine nature of Banksy is in stark contrast to the global acclaim of the graffiti artist's street work. Based in London, Banksy boasts a worldwide portfolio, featuring murals infused with provocative politics.
    Banksy takes aim at French police aggression
    Banksy takes aim at French police aggression

      Banksy takes aim at French police aggression

    From corruption to war to revolution, Banksy applies artistic license to inject a hint of irony, even comedy, into his artistic statements on international affairs.
    In March of this year, the artist opened an elaborate boutique art hotel in Bethlehem, West Bank, where ornate décor brought life to lavish murals.
    An impartial haven in a polarized region, the site was meant to empower and inform a conversation where art is the universal language.
    That seems to be Banksy's theme no matter where his work is found.
    In 2015, the performer opened "Dismaland," an abandoned, dismal dystopia in southwest England, where a burnt Minnie Mouse billboard and crashed Cinderella carriage are just a couple of the grim takes on the classic childhood amusement park.
    New Banksy 'Dismaland' theme park launch
    banksy theme park dismaland pkg kriel wrn _00004412

      New Banksy 'Dismaland' theme park launch

    Banksy's mysterious career, spanning two decades, may lose part of its intrigue if the artist, or artists, behind him were to ever be confirmed. Indeed, he's taken extreme care to maintain his anonymity.
    Perhaps that's why Goldie immediately paused and dropped the subject so suddenly after the name drop.
    Goldie and Del Naja collaborated on graffiti art in the 80s, before Del Naja went on to form Massive Attack. The band has since won numerous awards for its work, plus two spots in Rolling Stone's list of 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.
    Last year, an investigative journalist justified the suspicion behind Del Naja's involvement with Banksy, noting many of the artist's work appeared in locations and dates aligning with Massive Attack's tour schedule. Del Naja has denied ties to Banksy in the past.