(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- An Ohio judge declared a mistrial for the second time in the case against former Officer Ray Tensing, who fatally shot a black man during a traffic stop in 2015.
-- President Trump made good on a campaign promise, signing a bill into law that gives directors at the Department of Veterans Affairs more power to fire failed employees and protect whistleblowers.
-- The United States released these dramatic photos of a close call with a Russian jet.
-- Republicans are one step closer to fulfilling their pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare. While the Senate's new legislation will likely change before lawmakers vote on it, here's who the health care bill would help and hurt.
-- White House counselor Kellyanne Conway dismissed the idea that Russia influenced the 2016 presidential election after the Washington Post reported that it did.
-- A juror from the Bill Cosby trial spoke to CNN about why the jury was deadlocked.
-- Johnny Depp asked, "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" Some people were not happy.
-- London police consider manslaughter charges in last week's deadly Grenfell Tower fire that left at least 79 dead or presumed dead.
-- Police in London charged Darren Osborne with terrorism-related murder in Monday's attack near a mosque.
-- Sears is closing another 20 stores. It's a sign of the mounting problems the retailer faces.
-- The opioid epidemic is so bad that librarians are learning how to treat overdoses.
-- Today is International Widows Day. Seven widows around the world share their stories of grief, loss and survival.
-- These once-conjoined twins were separated last year in an extraordinary surgery. Watch their special, "Separated: Saving the Twins," hosted by CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta on tonight at 10 ET.
-- Ugly dogs are competing for which looks the ruffest. (It's pretty ruff.)
-- The BET Awards are Sunday night. Here are six reasons you should watch.
-- If today's news isn't newsy enough for you, relive this week's news in 24 photos.